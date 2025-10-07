DELMARVA - Cloud cover will thicken across the region tonight, and although most of the evening should remain dry, rain is expected to develop first in western Sussex County and then spread eastward after midnight. Elevated atmospheric ascent ahead of the front may yield a few embedded thunderstorms, and any storm could drop locally heavy rainfall. However, the threat of severe storms or flooding is low. Rain totals will generally range from 0.50 to 1.25 inches, with isolated pockets possibly exceeding that. The precipitation should taper off from northwest to southeast by Wednesday afternoon, with skies clearing relatively quickly once the front passes.
Overnight lows will remain mild, thanks to southerly flow transporting warm air and widespread cloud cover. Expect temperatures mostly in the lower to mid 60s (°F). Wednesday daytime highs will begin near seasonal values ahead of the front, reaching the low 70s in most areas, with cooler readings (mid to upper 60s) nearer the coast or in eastern parts. After frontal passage, northwesterly winds will strengthen, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible, ushering in cooler, drier air.