DELMARVA - Late Tuesday night, a warm front will approach from the southwest, bringing predominantly cloudy skies to Delmarva. Light rain showers are expected, especially after midnight, though precipitation amounts will remain minimal. Areas south of Wilmington, including parts of southern Delaware and the lower Delmarva Peninsula, have the best chance of seeing these scattered showers. Rainfall totals are anticipated to stay under 0.10 inches, with most areas seeing just a few hundredths of an inch. Additionally, patchy fog may develop during the overnight hours, particularly in southern New Jersey and across the Delmarva region, as low temperatures settle into the mid-to-upper 40s.
By early Wednesday morning, the warm front will stall somewhere over the Delmarva Peninsula, maintaining overcast skies and damp conditions. While rain will taper off for many by mid-morning, areas of drizzle or mist may linger in spots, keeping the morning commute gray and cool. Despite the lack of significant rain, the persistent cloud cover will create a gloomy start to the day.
Through the afternoon, weak low pressure will begin to develop along the stalled front near the West Virginia panhandle, increasing the chance of scattered showers late in the day. Winds will remain light, and temperatures will climb to the low-to-mid 50s, slightly above seasonal averages but tempered by the lack of sunshine.
Looking ahead to Wednesday night, an occluded front tied to the developing low pressure system will push closer to the region, bringing a more substantial round of rainfall. This will mark the beginning of a more active weather pattern that continues into Thursday.
Delmarva residents should prepare for a generally unsettled day with plenty of clouds, light rain showers, and a cool breeze. Although rainfall amounts will be light through Wednesday afternoon, the region will see a significant uptick in precipitation by evening.