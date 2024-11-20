DELMARVA - One more mild day, then becoming cooler, windy, and wetter for the end of the week.
A warm front lifting through Delmarva this afternoon will extend the mild conditions for Delmarva. Skies will be mostly cloudy, as temperatures climb into the mid 60s, a bit cooler for the coast.
This evening skies remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s, as winds start to increase later in the evening.
Winds will increase from the southeast, then shift to the northwest as the cold front moves through. Winds will gust in excess of 40 mph at times. Make sure outdoor items and holiday decorations are secured or brought inside. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. It will feel much colder with the wind.
The chance of showers will continue into Thursday with sharply colder conditions, and highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday night, a few more showers are possible, with breezy and colder conditions and lows in the mid 30s and 40s.
Friday will be a blustery and cold day, with highs in the 40s to around 50s degrees with occasional showers.