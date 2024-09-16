DELMARVA- Rain chances increase beginning Tuesday, and lasting on and off through the end of the week and weekend.
For the balance of Monday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies, along with breezy and muggy conditions will continue. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s, with lower 70s at the coast. A strong east-northeast wind continues, especially along the coast where gusts will exceed 25 mph at times.
Overnight we'll see mainly cloudy and breezy conditions with lows in the 60s and low 70s at the beaches. Winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph.
A tropical system along the South Carolina coast will move inland over South Carolina then North Carolina the next few days. Moisture associated with the system begins to move into Delmarva on Tuesday. The rain could become steady to heavy at times Tuesday night into Wednesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible later Wednesday. Some flooding could occur in poor drainage areas.
There will be coastal impacts, with water rises up to a foot along coastal areas, with flooding possible at times of high tide. Waves will be around 5-7 feet the next couple of days making for rough conditions.
Showers will linger through the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s.