DELMARVA- Clouds increase this afternoon, with temperatures in the 50s to around 60. a good day to put the finishing touches on the outdoor decorations.
A steady rain develops Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong cold front approaches. Lows in the 30s and 40s are expected by Thursday morning with clearing skies.
Expect increasing sunshine on Thursday, with chilly and breezy conditions, and temperatures only topping out in the mid to upper 40s, and feeling colder with the wind. Thursday night will be dry and colder with lows in the 30s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and feeling colder with the wind. We could see rain developing later in the day and evening, as low pressure passes offshore. Friday night will be clearing and colder with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Saturday, the official start to winter, the temperatures drop even more with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, then lows Saturday night into the teens and 20s.
Temperatures fall even more late week into the weekend, with the coldest air of the season continuing into early next week. Highs only in the 30s Sunday and Monday, with lows in the teens.
Temperatures do warm a bit on Christmas Day, with highs in the 40s to around 50 and dry conditions.