DELMARVA - Sussex County is expected to start Thursday under increasing clouds and seasonably chilly temperatures, with the main round of precipitation arriving later in the day and falling mostly as rain, forecasters said.
Rain is most likely from late morning into the afternoon, with the National Weather Service calling for rain mainly between about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and a high near 45 degrees. Total rainfall is expected to be light, generally a tenth to a quarter inch.
The chance for meaningful wintry weather in and around Sussex County has continued to fade as the low pressure system tracks south, limiting the overlap of colder air and precipitation. Forecasters said temperatures across the Delmarva look warm enough for mainly plain rain, with little or no wintry precipitation possible.
By Thursday night, skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy as colder air settles in, with lows near 30 degrees. Any wet spots on untreated surfaces could become slick as temperatures dip toward freezing into the pre-dawn hours Friday.
Along the coast, mariners were urged to monitor conditions. The Weather Service extended a Small Craft Advisory until 1 a.m. Thursday for coastal waters north of Cape May, noting lingering 5- to 6-foot seas before conditions ease overnight.
Looking ahead, another low pressure system could approach early next week, bringing another chance of wintry weather to the broader region.