DELMARVA - Sussex County will experience a chilly but dry Thursday before rain moves in Friday as a low-pressure system tracks through the region.
Thursday will start off cold, with morning temperatures in the 20s, but high pressure will keep conditions dry throughout the day. Daytime highs will reach the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies, with increasing cloud cover by evening.
Overnight into Friday, moisture from an approaching low-pressure system will spread across the area. Precipitation is expected to begin before sunrise, with steady rain likely through much of the day. Temperatures will remain above freezing in Sussex County, keeping precipitation as rain, though areas farther north may briefly see a wintry mix before warming up.
Winds will pick up Friday as the system moves through, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible. Rainfall totals of a half-inch to an inch are expected before showers taper off Friday night.
High pressure returns on Saturday, bringing drier conditions and cooler temperatures before another cold front moves in early next week.