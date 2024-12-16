DELMARVA - By Monday afternoon, precipitation will taper to patchy drizzle and light rain as the first system exits the region. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s southeast of I-95, with cooler highs in the 40s for northern and inland areas. Overcast skies will persist, with drizzle and damp conditions lingering into the evening.
Monday Night
A second system will arrive late Monday, bringing another round of widespread rain overnight. A warm front will lift through Delmarva, keeping temperatures mild and rising steadily overnight. Lows will remain close to Monday’s daytime highs, ranging from the upper 40s in the north to the mid-50s in coastal areas. No wintry precipitation is expected with this second wave due to the warm air in place. Rain totals overnight are expected to range from 0.25 inches along the urban corridor to as much as 0.50 inches in northern areas.
Tuesday Morning and Afternoon
Rain will clear from west to east by mid-morning as the cold front associated with the system moves offshore. Behind it, fair weather will return, with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs reaching the low 60s in southern and coastal areas and upper 40s to 50s inland and to the north.
Tuesday Night and Wednesday
High pressure will briefly settle over the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing calm and dry conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s inland and the low 40s near the coast. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with seasonable highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across much of Delmarva.