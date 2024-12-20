DELMARVA -- Bracing for frigid temperatures as low pressure lingers tonight into early Saturday, setting the stage for a cold and windy weekend.
Low pressure over the Atlantic will deepen tonight, continuing to influence the Delmarva region with scattered showers through late evening. As cooler air moves in, the rain-snow line will shift southward, potentially producing a brief period of light snow or snow showers before precipitation ends. No significant accumulation is expected, though some grassy areas in Kent and Sussex Counties may see a light coating. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s.
Winter Solstice arrives Saturday at 4:20 A.M. And it will certainly feel like it.
Precipitation will taper off from west to east by Saturday morning as the low pulls away, replaced by a strong Canadian high-pressure system. This transition will bring windy conditions, with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph throughout Saturday. Coupled with daytime highs in the mid-30s, wind chills are expected to remain in the 20s.
The coldest conditions will set in Saturday night, with temperatures in the teens. Wind chills falling into the single digits Saturday night through Sunday morning.
Sunday will remain frigid, with daytime highs in the 20s across Delmarva. Winds will gradually diminish as high pressure builds directly overhead, offering some relief from biting wind chills. However, Sunday night will bring strong radiational cooling, with clear skies allowing temperatures to plummet into the low teens across the peninsula.
By Monday, calm winds and frigid morning lows will give way to slightly warmer daytime highs as another low-pressure system approaches the region Monday night into Christmas Eve. This system could bring light precipitation, with a possibility of mixed rain and snow primarily in central and northern areas.