DELMARVA -- Tonight cozy up with your Valentine, calm weather won’t last long, as an active and impactful weather pattern sets up for Delmarva this weekend.
High pressure over the Middle Atlantic region will keep conditions dry and mostly clear into the evening. However, high clouds will increase overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 20s under a decent radiational cooling setup.
By Saturday afternoon, a developing low-pressure system will move toward the Ohio Valley, spreading rain into Delmarva. Expect a soaking rain through Saturday night, with a brief break Sunday morning before additional rounds of moderate to heavy rain continue through the day. Rainfall totals between 1-2 inches are expected, with localized heavier amounts possible.
Sunday’s system will be dynamic, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures into the low 60s ahead of a strong cold front.
We have a Red Alert in effect for the threat of winds gusting over 45MPH, in addition to the heavy rain threat. South to southwest winds will increase, and a rumble of thunder is possible in the afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed southern Delmarva in a marginal risk for severe storms, with a brief damaging wind gust being the primary concern. Places like Salisbury, Ocean City and points southward have that threat.
Behind the front, powerful winds will develop Sunday night into Monday. Wind gusts between 40-55 mph could lead to tree damage and power outages. Monday will be much colder but dry, with highs struggling to reach the 40s.
Another Winter Storm Possible Midweek.
A reinforcing shot of cold air will settle into the region early next week, keeping highs in the 20s and 30s. We are also monitoring the potential for a coastal storm around Wednesday. While details remain uncertain, accumulating snow is possible as cold air will be in place. Remarkable agreement in the global and operational models 6 days out.
After the potential midweek storm, high pressure and colder-than-normal temperatures will dominate the region to close out the week. Highs will remain in the 30s, with some areas in the 20s.