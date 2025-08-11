DELMARVA -- High pressure will slide east early this week, opening the door for hotter, more humid air before a late-week cold front brings showers, storms, and a cooler weekend.
High pressure remains in control but will gradually shift east, allowing a warmer and more humid air mass to move in. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, with upper 80s possible across the urban corridor. Light southerly winds will bring in more moisture, and overnight lows will settle in the mid-60s. Some patchy fog or low clouds could develop late, especially in southern areas.
As high pressure moves offshore, southerly flow will continue to increase heat and humidity. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s inland, with cooler readings along the coast. Dew points will reach the upper 60s and low 70s, pushing heat index values into the low to mid-90s. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with more cloud cover developing ahead of an approaching cold front. Overnight temperatures will remain warm, generally in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A surface trough will set up across the region, helping to spark scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours as moisture levels peak, with dew points near 70 and precipitable water values around 2 inches. Highs will again be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Any showers and storms will decrease overnight, with mild lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
A cold front will move through from the northwest, bringing another round of showers and storms. While widespread severe weather is not expected, pockets of heavy rainfall are possible. Temperatures will reach near 90 before humidity drops into the 60s behind the front. High pressure will build in afterward, keeping highs in the upper 80s but with more comfortable humidity levels.
High pressure will keep the weekend mainly dry and pleasant. Warm, seasonable highs will be paired with lower humidity at first, before slightly warmer and more humid conditions return as high pressure shifts offshore and southerly winds pick up again.