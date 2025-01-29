DELMARVA- Delmarva will experience up and down temperatures the next few days with rain expected for Friday.
This afternoon Delmarva is in the warm sector of an area of low pressure, leading to milder but breezy conditions. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s inland, with slightly cooler conditions along the beaches. West winds will increase throughout the day, with gusts of 25-35 mph expected. Some gusts to 40 mph are possible. Secure outdoor items in the stronger winds.
Another cold front is forecast to move through this evening. Precipitation is not expected with the front. Behind the front, temperatures will drop again, with colder conditions. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will still be breezy this evening then diminish overnight.
Thursday will be a colder day, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs will only be in the mid 40s for highs. Thursday night, increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Rain develops overnight will temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Friday is shaping up to be a rainy and breezy day. Temperatures will rise into the 50s, with gusty winds at times. The rain could be possibly heavy at times. A half inch to inch of rain is possible with this system.