DELMARVA - A low-pressure system moving through the region on Saturday is expected to bring a mix of winter precipitation, with snowfall in the morning transitioning to sleet and freezing rain by the afternoon. Below is an in-depth breakdown of the forecast throughout the day.

Early Saturday Morning:

  • The morning will begin dry but overcast, with cold conditions persisting.
  • Temperatures will remain below freezing, ranging from the low to mid-20s°F (-6 to -4°C).
  • Cloud cover will thicken as the low-pressure system approaches from the west.

Midday Saturday:

  • Snow is expected to begin falling around noon in Sussex County.
  • Light to moderate snowfall rates are possible initially, but accumulations will be limited due to the short duration of the snow before a transition to mixed precipitation.
  • Winds will be light, shifting from the north-northeast to the east-southeast as the system moves closer.
  • Temperatures will remain below freezing in most areas, leading to initial accumulations of up to an inch before the changeover occurs.

Saturday Afternoon:

  • As warm air moves in aloft, snow will quickly transition to sleet and freezing rain.
  • Sleet may fall for a brief period before freezing rain takes over, particularly in inland areas of Sussex County.
  • Ice accumulation of up to 0.1 inches is possible, especially in areas away from the immediate coast.
  • Road conditions will deteriorate rapidly, particularly on untreated surfaces.
  • Winds will increase slightly, coming from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Saturday Evening:

  • Mixed precipitation will continue, with freezing rain gradually turning to plain rain in coastal and southern portions of Sussex County.
  • Temperatures will slowly rise above freezing near the coast but may remain at or below freezing further inland, prolonging the risk of icy conditions.
  • Precipitation will begin tapering off late in the evening as the system moves northeast.

Warnings and Precautions:

  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, cautioning residents about slippery roads and potential travel disruptions.
  • Power outages may occur in areas where ice accumulation affects trees and power lines.
  • Drivers should use extreme caution, as untreated roads and sidewalks will become hazardous.
  • Those traveling in the evening should be aware of the potential for lingering ice, particularly in shaded areas and on bridges.

