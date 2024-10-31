DELMARVA- A very warm Halloween is in store for Delmarva, with near record high temperatures. A slight chance for rain Friday, with a cooler and drier weekend.
For Thursday afternoon temperatures will continue to rise and peak in the upper 70s to low 80s later in the afternoon, approaching or breaking daily high-temperature records for late October.
South-southwesterly winds and low humidity is fueling these unseasonably warm temperatures. While ideal for outdoor activities, the lack of rain is becoming increasingly significant. Sussex County is experiencing one of its driest spells on record, and this prolonged dryness is having a major impact on agricultural areas across the Delmarva Peninsula. Local farmers are now facing serious challenges as crops struggle without adequate rainfall.
For Halloween festivities, the weather will be dry and unseasonably warm, with temperatures remaining in the low 70s even after sunset. Trick-or-treaters can expect clear skies and mild conditions, a treat for outdoor events. High pressure will begin to move offshore later in the evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the Great Lakes, but any chance of rain remains minimal. Low temperatures Friday morning will be in the 60s.
A cold front approaching Delmarva on Friday will increase the clouds, with only a slight chance for showers. Temperatures will still be warm on Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80.
After a slight cool down on Friday and Saturday, temperatures are expected to rise again early next week as high pressure moves back over the area. This means that Delmarva’s drought is likely to deepen, with little to no relief in sight. For now, the combination of above-average temperatures and persistent dryness poses a significant challenge for both the environment and agriculture in the region.