DELMARVA - We will experience a damp and unsettled day on Wednesday as a secondary coastal low moves closer to the region. The best chance for rain will be along the immediate coast, where enhanced coastal convergence could lead to scattered showers. Inland areas, especially those closer to the I-95 corridor, may see some heavier pockets of rain, though the further north and west you go, the drier the conditions are likely to be throughout the day.
Overall, rainfall amounts are expected to be modest, ranging from 0.10 to 0.50 inches, with the highest totals of up to 1 inch confined to the coastal areas. Despite the rain, the risk of flooding remains low due to limited recent rainfall, and there are no excessive rainfall warnings for the region.
Wednesday night will continue to be unsettled as the low remains offshore, keeping widespread clouds and a chance of scattered showers across Delmarva. The clouds and showers will persist into early Thursday morning, but conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses.
By Thursday, an upper trough will continue to influence the weather, but showers will become more isolated and mainly affect eastern New Jersey. Delmarva can expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional breaks of sun. Temperatures on Thursday will be close to normal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A gradual warming trend is anticipated by Friday, with temperatures reaching the low 80s inland and upper 70s along the coast.
Stay prepared for a few wet and cloudy periods on Wednesday and early Thursday, and keep an umbrella handy if you're along the coast, as scattered showers are most likely in those areas.