DELMARVA - The latest drought monitor indicates the majority of Delmarva is still seeing severe drought conditions. Some relief tonight will showers overspreading the region.
This afternoon expect thickening cloud cover across Delmarva. Initially, high- to mid-level clouds will move in, followed by lower clouds forming due to easterly low-level winds. Despite the cloud cover, dry air will likely dominate through most of the day, reducing rain chances for the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain chilly, with highs only reaching into the 50s. A light northeast to east breeze will persist.
Coastal flooding will be a primary concern the next couple of days. A combination of persistent shore-parallel winds and elevated astronomical tides due to Friday’s full moon will lead to widespread minor tidal flooding along the Atlantic coasts of Delaware and the associated back bays. Moderate tidal flooding cannot be ruled out, particularly around the Friday morning high tide. Residents near vulnerable coastal areas should remain alert for localized moderate flooding.
Tonight into Friday morning rain will spread across Delmarva, with rainfall amounts of 0.10 to 0.30 inches possible. Heaviest rainfall will track to our south.
Low pressure will depart Friday as Canadian high pressure begins to build southward into the region. Temperatures will moderate slightly, with highs climbing into the upper 50s on Friday.
By Saturday, drier air will move into the area, with a brisk northwest flow developing. Highs will continue to rise into the lower 60s, bringing a milder but breezy start to the weekend. Dew points will drop into the 20s and low 30s, signaling a much drier airmass settling into the region.
Looking ahead to the back end of the weekend and early next week, high pressure will bring seasonably chilly nights and mild days with highs in the low to mid-60s. A weak frontal system may pass through late Sunday night into Monday morning, potentially bringing a slight chance of light rain, although significant rainfall is unlikely.
Monday and Tuesday, a relatively warm airmass will spread over Delmarva, with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s—over 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Another weakening frontal system could pass through Tuesday night into Wednesday, but for now, any precipitation looks minimal.