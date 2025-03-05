DELMARVA - Residents of Sussex County, Delaware, and Ocean City, Maryland, recently experienced a significant storm system that brought heavy rainfall and strong winds. The National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Mount Holly, NJ, and Wakefield, VA, reported that the storm system moved through the area, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts.
In Ocean City, Maryland, the NWS Wakefield office noted that the storm system brought strong winds to coastal areas, with gusts surpassing 40 mph. These strong winds, combined with heavy rainfall, led to challenging conditions for residents and visitors alike.
Looking ahead, the forecast for Sussex County beaches and Ocean City indicates that strong winds are expected to continue, with cloudy skies, showers, and possible thunderstorms. Some storms may produce heavy downpours and localized damaging wind gusts. Temperatures are expected to be around 54°F (12°C), with winds potentially gusting over 30 mph. Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and take necessary precautions.