DELMARVA -

Sunday, February 16 – Stormy and Windy

  • High Wind Warning: From 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday.
  • Winds: West 20-30 mph, gusting up to 60 mph.
  • Rainfall: Periods of heavy rain in the morning, tapering off by late afternoon.
  • Temperature: High of 65°F (18°C), dropping rapidly as a cold front moves through.
  • Impacts: Tree damage, power outages, and hazardous travel, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Monday, February 17 – Cold and Windy

  • Winds: Still gusty, west 25-35 mph, gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.
  • Temperature: Highs only reaching 41°F (5°C), with wind chills in the 20s.
  • Conditions: Dry but much colder. Winds gradually weaken by the evening.

Tuesday, February 18 – Frigid and Dry

  • Temperature: Highs only in the low 30s, with overnight lows dropping into the teens.
  • Winds: North 10-15 mph, making it feel even colder.
  • Conditions: Dry, but clouds will increase ahead of the approaching storm system.

Wednesday, February 19 – Snowstorm Incoming

  • Winter Storm Watch Likely: A strong low-pressure system is forecast to impact the region.
  • Precipitation Type: Snow expected to begin midday and intensify into the evening.
  • Temperature: Highs around 29°F (-2°C), lows in the low 20s.
  • Accumulations: European ECMWF model suggests 6-10 inches of snow for Sussex County and Ocean City, with higher totals possible if the system tracks slightly farther north.
  • Impacts: Snow-covered roads, reduced visibility, and power outages due to heavy snowfall and gusty winds.

Thursday, February 20 – Lingering Snow and Bitter Cold

  • Conditions: Snow tapering off early, with clearing skies by the afternoon.
  • Temperature: Highs struggling to reach 30°F (-1°C), with overnight lows around 15°F (-9°C).
  • Winds: North 10-20 mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits.
  • Travel Outlook: Roads may remain hazardous due to refreezing.

Key Takeaways & Preparations:

  • Sunday-Monday: Expect damaging winds, heavy rain, and power outages. Secure outdoor objects and avoid unnecessary travel.
  • Midweek Snowstorm: Prepare for a major winter storm with heavy snowfall and potential travel shutdowns. Stock up on supplies, as conditions may be dangerous from Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Cold Snap: Arctic air will settle in after the storm, keeping temperatures below normal through late week.

Stay updated with the latest forecasts, and be prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

Tags

Locations

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Recommended for you