DELMARVA- Near record warmth today, then cooling down into the weekend. A better chance of measurable rain into early next week.
This afternoon, we'll see temperatures warm up to near record levels as southwesterly winds pick up, and become gusty at times. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 inland, with 70s at the beaches. 82 is the record high from 1948. We'll come close to that today.
Wednesday night is looking mild and dry with lows in the 50s and 60s with a light breeze.
Looking ahead, a cold front is expected to approach from the northwest by Thursday. However, this front is likely to lose strength as it nears Delmarva, and it remains uncertain how much moisture will accompany it.
At this time, only a slight chance of scattered showers is forecast for Thursday, with the highest chances of precipitation expected in the northwestern parts of the region. Any rain that does develop will likely be light, as recent dry conditions have limited moisture availability in the atmosphere. High temperatures Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80.
Thursday night will be mainly cloudy and colder with lows by Friday morning in the 40s and 50s.
Friday is shaping up to be a cooler day, with highs in the 60s to near 70.