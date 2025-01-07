DELMARVA- Sussex county saw the most snow from Monday's storm system. Around 6-12 inches fell across the region. Here's the list of the highest amounts across the region.
Snow totals from Monday's storm
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
