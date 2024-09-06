DELMARVA -- Will experience mild, humid, and mostly cloudy conditions tonight, with temperatures remaining unseasonably warm for early September. Overnight lows will hover in the low to mid-60s, with light southeast winds. Marine stratus clouds are expected to thicken and lower overnight, which could result in some light fog in places, though generally, a low stratus setup is anticipated. While a stray shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out, any precipitation should be very isolated.
On Saturday, we start the day mostly cloudy and dry. A cold front associated with a weather system moving into the Great Lakes will approach from the northwest. This front will bring scattered showers to the region, particularly from late morning through late afternoon. Showers are expected to begin in northwestern areas by mid-morning, reaching the I-95 corridor around 2 PM, and moving offshore by early evening. While most of the rain will be light, a few stronger cells could produce brief heavy rain, a rumble of thunder, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph.
Catch your favorite COAST TV News personalities at the Shore Living Expo in Salisbury Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Will have some showers around and temperatures in the upper 70s.
Temperatures on Saturday will vary depending on the timing of the front, with highs generally reaching the upper-70s to near 80 across the Eastern Shore to lower to mid 70s at the coast. Winds will shift from southerly to northwesterly as the front passes, with gusts up to 20-25 mph behind the front.
As the cold front moves offshore Saturday night, any lingering showers or thunderstorms will taper off, ushering in cooler and drier conditions. A deep upper trough will settle over the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, leading to below-normal temperatures through Sunday night. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s to low 50s, with daytime highs on Sunday only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.
By Monday, high pressure will begin to build into the region, moderating temperatures back to near-normal levels, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees under partly sunny skies.
The new week will start with high pressure firmly in control, keeping conditions dry and pleasant across Delmarva. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 80s by mid-week, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Despite the warmth, humidity levels should remain comfortable with dew points generally in the 50s, although they may creep closer to 60 by week's end. Expect a mix of partly to mostly sunny skies as the region enjoys a stretch of pleasant early fall weather.