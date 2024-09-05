DELMARVA- We'll see one more dry and pleasant day, then increasing humidity and rain chances Friday and into a part of the weekend.
High pressure is beginning to slowly move offshore this afternoon, with the dry and pleasant weather continuing for one more day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of today with highs in the mid to upper 70s, with lower 70s at the beaches.
Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s.
On Saturday, expect lots of clouds with a chance of a few showers in the morning. A cold front approaches from the west with increasing showers into Saturday evening and Saturday night. Highs in the 70s are expected.
Current forecasts suggest the front and an area of low pressure system will not phase, meaning rain chances will be primarily limited to the cold front as low pressure moves off to our south and east.
Sunday is looking very nice with much lower humidity, abundant sunshine, and temperatures only in the low to mid 70s.