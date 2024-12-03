Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and extremely rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southwest winds will shift west behind a strong cold front Thursday morning. The front may be accompanied by rain or snow showers, which could restrict visibility. The strong offshore winds could result in abnormally low water during the Thursday late afternoon to evening low tide, which could make navigation difficult in shallow waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&