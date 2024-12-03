DELMARVA- Our region remains in a cold northwest flow this afternoon, with temperatures struggling to rise much. Expect full sunshine the rest of the day, but it won't warm us up too much. We'll see high temperatures only in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon. With the wind it will feel like 30s. Make sure to bundle up this afternoon.
This evening we'll see clear skies and temperatures quickly falling to near freezing later in the evening. The winds will die down a bit. Overnight skies will be mainly clear with cold temperatures. Lows by morning mainly in the 20s. With the wind it will feel like teens at times.
On Wednesday, the winds will shift to the southwest and increase, boosting our temperatures into the mid 40s, under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night, with temperatures not as cold as they have been, with lows in the 30s, and winds increasing.
Thursday will be a windy day with a few rain showers possible with a cold front. Temperatures will warm well into the 40s, and winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Make sure to secure your holiday decorations.
The cold temperatures return Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the 30s.
The weekend is looking dry, but cold on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Warmer for Sunday, as temperatures rise into the low 50s. The warm up continues into the early to mid part of next week with highs in the 50s to near 60 by Tuesday.