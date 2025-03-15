DELMARVA - A weekend of unsettled weather continues for Delaware’s beach communities as a strengthening storm system moves toward the region. Saturday will be mild but cloudy, with increasing humidity ahead of a strong cold front set to arrive Sunday. The system will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and the risk of localized flooding, making for hazardous conditions along the coast.
Saturday: A Calm Before the Storm
Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with periods of fog and drizzle, especially in the morning. A warm front lifting northward could allow for some brief clearing in the afternoon, particularly south of Rehoboth Beach. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s, but areas north of the front may stay cooler in the 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph, but moisture levels will steadily increase throughout the day.
Sunday: Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Arrive
Sunday will be warm but increasingly stormy as the approaching cold front tightens the pressure gradient. South winds will strengthen, with sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph by the afternoon.
Heavy rain will develop by late afternoon and continue into the evening. A fast-moving line of showers, potentially embedded with thunderstorms, will sweep across the area from west to east. While instability remains low, strong winds within the system could mix down to the surface, leading to damaging wind gusts. Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are expected, with localized flooding possible on roadways and low-lying areas.
Monday: Clearing and Cooler Air Moves In
As the front pushes offshore Sunday night, rain will taper off, and winds will shift to the northwest. Monday will start with lingering clouds but will clear through the day as drier air moves in. Highs will drop into the mid-50s, with overnight temperatures falling into the 30s.
Coastal Impacts and Safety Tips
- Strong southerly winds Sunday could create rough surf and hazardous marine conditions
- Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas during peak rainfall
- Travelers should prepare for reduced visibility in fog early Saturday and strong winds Sunday afternoon into the evening
Beach communities should stay alert for potential wind advisories and coastal flood statements as the system approaches. Stay tuned into CoastTV for the latest updates.