Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 70F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.