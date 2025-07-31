DELMARVA - Thursday morning will begin unsettled across Sussex County as a slow-moving cold front pushes through the region, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service warns that heavy rainfall early Thursday could lead to localized flash flooding, with rainfall rates exceeding two inches per hour in some areas. A Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area through Thursday night.
Conditions will gradually improve Thursday night as the front pushes to the south and cooler, drier air begins to filter in from the north. High pressure will build in behind the front, setting the stage for a noticeably cooler and less humid Friday. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 70s during the day, with gusty northeast winds adding a fall-like feel to the air despite being the peak of summer.
By early Saturday morning, skies will have mostly cleared, and overnight lows will dip into the 50s and 60s. Dew points will drop into the 50s, signaling a stretch of comfortable, below-normal temperatures to kick off the weekend.
Forecasters say this pattern of cool, dry air is expected to last into early next week before the next storm system approaches around Tuesday or Wednesday.