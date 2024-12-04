DELMARVA - A strong storm system is set to impact Delmarva from Wednesday night through Thursday night, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and gusty winds, along with continued below-normal temperatures.
On Wednesday, fair weather will prevail, though increasing cloud cover and a strengthening south-to-southwest breeze will signal the approaching system. Highs are expected to climb slightly, reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s.
By Wednesday night, precipitation will develop, with areas north of the Philadelphia metro more likely to experience snow. Farther south, including coastal areas, precipitation will primarily be rain or a rain-snow mix. The southern Poconos and higher elevations could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, while most lower elevations will receive less than an inch. Strengthening winds, gusting up to 25-30 mph by morning, will keep temperatures relatively steady, with lows in the 30s.
The storm intensifies Thursday morning as a strong cold front moves across the region, exiting offshore by midday. Snow showers or squalls may accompany the front, particularly north of Interstate 78, where a quick dusting of snow could accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. The southern Poconos may see an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow, prompting a possible Winter Weather Advisory.
Thursday’s high temperatures, ranging from the mid-30s to low-40s, will occur early in the day before gradually falling. Gusty winds and cold air will dominate through Thursday night, marking a significant shift in weather conditions.
Residents should prepare for potential travel disruptions, particularly in areas expecting snow, and stay updated on advisories as the storm system progresses.