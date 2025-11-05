DELMARVA - We should brace for increasing wind and a drop in temperatures from late Wednesday into Thursday evening. Beginning Wednesday night, breezes will ramp up, gusting and possibly disrupting unsecured outdoor items. Forecasts show winds strengthening into the evening while skies clear, with overnight lows around the mid-40s °F.
Thursday will feel noticeably cooler and breezier than earlier in the week. Expect sunshine, but with persistent gusts that could make conditions feel chillier—highs in the upper 50s °F, and by late evening a drop toward the low 30s.
Of particular concern: local coastal waters and exposed areas may see gale-force conditions, with alerts in effect. Although no specific gale warning was found for the county at this moment, the presence of a “Gale Warning” reported in Sussex County forecasts underlines the potential for sustained winds or gusts reaching 34–47 knots (~39–54 mph) or more.
That means:
Secure lightweight outdoor furniture, décor, trash bins or anything that could be lifted or blown.
On the water, vessel operators and marinas should proceed with caution—open-water waves, spray and the risk of shifting winds could pose hazards.
For the beach and coastal roads: anticipate strong gusts, maybe sand drift, and cooler wind-chill values, especially Thursday evening.
Be mindful of trees and power-lines in exposed zones where gusts may topple limbs.
Bottom line: The window from late Wednesday evening through Thursday into the evening offers sunshine and cooler air, but the wind will be the story—especially along the coast. Layer up, tie down loose items, and respect any marine or wind advisories in force.