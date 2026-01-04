DELMARVA- The cold weather continues the rest of the weekend into early next week, then warming up next week.
For Sunday, high pressure builds back across Delmarva allowing clouds to decrease through the day. It will remain cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s, and a northwest breeze will add to the chill, making it feel like like upper 20s and lower 30s.
High pressure continues into Monday, keeping conditions dry but cold, with highs again in the 30s to around 40 degrees. The high shifts offshore by Tuesday, allowing temperatures to begin moderating into the 40s to near 50 degrees. A cold front is expected to cross Delmarva later Wednesday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s ahead of the front.
High pressure returns Thursday, with slightly cooler air. Rain chances increase Friday, and could continue into the weekend. It's still up in the air just how much rain we could see next weekend. Temperatures remain in the 50s for late week into next weekend.