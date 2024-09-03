DELMARVA - High pressure will remain in control over the Delmarva Peninsula through Wednesday morning, keeping the region under clear skies and cool, dry conditions. Tuesday morning will start off with temperatures in the 50s and a light northerly to northeasterly breeze, creating a crisp and pleasant start to the day. Skies will be bright and clear, setting the stage for a beautiful autumn day.
By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 70s, which is slightly below average for this time of year. The calm northeasterly winds will persist, and with the dry Canadian airmass still in place, the humidity levels will remain low, making for a very comfortable day overall. Ideal conditions will continue into Tuesday evening, with clear skies and light winds. As the sun sets, temperatures will drop quickly, leading into a cool night.
Tuesday night will see efficient radiational cooling, thanks to the high pressure centered over the region and clear skies. Expect overnight lows to dip into the upper 40s to low 50s across the Delmarva Peninsula, making it one of the cooler nights of the week. The dry air and light winds will enhance the cooling, so be prepared for a chilly start on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday morning will remain under the influence of high pressure, though the center of the high will begin to shift offshore. Early temperatures will be on the cooler side, starting in the upper 40s to low 50s, but with continued clear skies, expect a quick warm-up as the morning progresses. The weather pattern will remain stable, with no precipitation expected and pleasant conditions persisting through the middle of the week. The high pressure will eventually move further offshore by Thursday, bringing a slight increase in humidity, but the dry and comfortable weather will dominate the forecast for now.