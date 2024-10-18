DELMARVA - Friday starts off cool and dry, with temperatures gradually warming under mostly sunny skies. High pressure is settling over the Northeast, creating calm conditions with very low humidity as dewpoints drop to the low 30s, or even upper 20s in some areas.
Friday Afternoon:
Temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 60s, close to seasonal norms. The dry air mass will lead to very low relative humidity levels, increasing the risk of fire spread. Residents are advised to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or fire-related activities due to the elevated fire weather conditions. Winds will be light, helping to limit fire spread, but vigilance is still recommended.
Friday Night:
Clear skies and light winds will allow for efficient radiational cooling overnight. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s, bringing a crisp and cool night to the region.
Saturday:
Saturday will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and light winds as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will warm slightly, with highs reaching the mid 60s to low 70s, providing comfortable and dry autumn weather.
Saturday Night:
Under clear skies and calm conditions, temperatures will once again dip to the upper 30s to mid 40s. The continued calm weather pattern will allow for cool overnight temperatures, but no frost concerns are expected for Delmarva.