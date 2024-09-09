DELMARVA - Expect another beautiful day across Delmarva with high pressure firmly in control. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s, which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies will be mainly sunny, with just a few afternoon cumulus clouds possible. Winds will be light, making for a comfortable and pleasant day.

Monday Night: Conditions will remain quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s, providing a cool and comfortable night.

Tuesday: The pleasant weather continues with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and dew points will fall into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon, keeping the air dry and comfortable.

Wednesday: A warming trend continues as high pressure dominates the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s, offering a pleasant taste of late summer. Dew points will remain in the mid-50s, keeping humidity levels in check and ensuring a delightful day.

Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

