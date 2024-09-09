DELMARVA - Expect another beautiful day across Delmarva with high pressure firmly in control. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s, which is still a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies will be mainly sunny, with just a few afternoon cumulus clouds possible. Winds will be light, making for a comfortable and pleasant day.
Monday Night: Conditions will remain quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s, providing a cool and comfortable night.
Tuesday: The pleasant weather continues with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and dew points will fall into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon, keeping the air dry and comfortable.
Wednesday: A warming trend continues as high pressure dominates the region. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the low to mid 80s, offering a pleasant taste of late summer. Dew points will remain in the mid-50s, keeping humidity levels in check and ensuring a delightful day.