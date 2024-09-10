DEMARVA - Tonight, with high pressure nearly overhead, winds will become light, creating ideal conditions for radiational cooling. Some thin cirrus clouds may pass through, which will keep temperatures from dropping too drastically. Expect overnight lows to be cool, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s—perfect for opening the windows.
As the high shifts offshore, a light east to southeast flow will establish itself, bringing a slightly warmer feel to the region. A sea breeze is expected to set up once more, with potential to push further inland under a favorable flow. Mostly sunny skies will dominate, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid 80s—ideal for any outdoor activities planned this week.