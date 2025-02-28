DELMARVA -- We are in for a weather rollercoaster this weekend, with a brief period of calm before a sharp temperature plunge.
High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting 25 to 30 mph from the west. A strong cold front arrives Saturday night, ushering in a dramatic shift.
Meanwhile, a rare celestial event will grace Delmarva’s skies this evening. A planetary parade will be visible after sunset, with Venus, Jupiter, and Mars shining brightly low on the western horizon. This will also be the best chance to glimpse Mercury, though Neptune and Uranus will require a telescope or binoculars. The next chance to witness this planetary alignment won’t come until Sept. 8, 2040. Another four-planet alignment is expected this August.
Saturday starts mild and breezy, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s, but temperatures will tumble overnight. By Sunday morning, wind chills will make it feel like the teens.
Despite the bitter cold, conditions remain dry as March begins. Sunshine will persist through Monday, though wind chills will stay in the teens and twenties. A gradual warm-up follows, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s and 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Looking ahead, dry weather holds through midweek before a storm system arrives Wednesday night, bringing rain and possibly thunderstorms.