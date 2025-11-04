DELMARVA -- High pressure is back in control across Delmarva to start the week, setting up a stretch of dry and mostly sunny weather. A brisk west-northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph, will keep things feeling crisp despite afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
By tonight, winds will ease as high pressure drifts overhead, allowing for mostly clear skies and overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s to near 40 degrees. Some patchy frost may form in cooler inland areas, though widespread frost isn't expected at this time.
Don't forget to check out the Supermoon tonight and Wednesday night. The Beaver Moon peaks Wednesday, the moon will be the closest and brightest of the year. Will have great viewing conditions the next two nights with mostly clear skies.
Wednesday brings a shift as the high moves offshore and a new low-pressure system approaches from the Great Lakes. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Southerly winds will help temperatures rise into the 60s to near 70 before a cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing and gusts up to 35 mph. Showers associated with this front should stay north of Delmarva.
Behind the front, Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine but cooler air, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Calm winds and clear skies Thursday night could lead to widespread frost or even freezing temperatures for parts of Delmarva where the growing season continues.
Friday begins a more active weather pattern, as another low-pressure system sweeps in from the Midwest. A warm front will lift through the region, bringing milder air and highs in the low to mid-60s. Rain is expected to arrive Friday night with the passage of a cold front, followed by another potential storm system Sunday into Monday.
As temperatures tumble again by late weekend, well below normal readings are expected early next week, signaling a colder start to mid-November across the peninsula.