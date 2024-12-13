DELMARVA -- A strong high-pressure system will settle over Delmarva this weekend, bringing cold temperatures and clear skies for tonight, perfect conditions to catch the Geminids meteor shower. Skywatchers can expect a stunning celestial display after 9 p.m., with the peak viewing period extending into the predawn hours Saturday.
Temperatures tonight will plummet into the 20s across most of the region, with coastal areas hovering near freezing.
Highs on Saturday will remain chilly, reaching the low to mid-40s despite sunny skies. Later in the day, some high clouds may move in as warm air begins to shift into the region.
By Saturday night, the high-pressure system will start to move offshore, allowing for increasing cloud cover through Sunday. Low temperatures will once again dip into the 20s, but a slight warming trend will push Sunday’s highs closer to 50 degrees.
However, Sunday night could bring a shift in weather patterns as a weak system moves in, potentially delivering showers to parts of the region. This will be more of a nuisance system
The unsettled weather will continue into early next week, with rain likely on Monday as a warm front moves through, followed by a cold front on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday may climb into the 50s, offering a brief respite before colder temperatures return midweek. Rainfall totals Monday though Tuesday will be on the light side with a quarter to a half an inch possible.
Late next week a more complex powerful storm system could impact much of the east with rain, snow and wind, still to early to pinpoint exact track and precipitation type and totals. But will continue to watch this threat as we progress through the weekend and early next week.