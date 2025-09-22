DELMARVA -- High pressure shifting offshore is keeping Delmarva dry and mostly sunny today, but a change is on the horizon as fronts approach from the west.
Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach between 76 and 81 degrees across the region, with humidity levels gradually increasing as winds turn from the south. While skies remain mostly sunny with a few high clouds, the rising moisture signals a transition toward more unsettled conditions. HIGH rip current risk for today and through the week, waves 3 to 4 feet thanks to Hurricane Gabrielle hundreds of miles out in the Atlantic. The system won't be impacting any landmass.
Fall officially arrived at 2:19 PM, it won't feel very fall-like in the days ahead as humidity levels rise.
Tonight, clouds will begin to build across Delmarva as moisture continues to flow into the area. Lows will fall into the low to mid-60s with the chance for some patchy fog.
On Tuesday, a warm front will lift through the region, briefly boosting temperatures into the mid-80s inland and upper 70s to low 80s along the coast under a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop late Tuesday night, most areas should stay dry.
By Wednesday, another system will push closer to Delmarva, keeping highs in the mid-80s but introducing a higher risk of showers and a few thunderstorms by evening and overnight.
Later in the week, a cold front is expected to stall over the Mid-Atlantic, including Delmarva, maintaining the threat of scattered showers and potentially heavier rain Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly, settling into the mid to upper 70s heading into the weekend.