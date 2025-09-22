Storyline

Mostly sunny skies with highs near 80, fall arrives this afternoon, we trend warmer and humid through midweek. Turns unsettled Wed PM-Friday.

DELMARVA -- High pressure shifting offshore is keeping Delmarva dry and mostly sunny today, but a change is on the horizon as fronts approach from the west.

Temperatures Monday are forecast to reach between 76 and 81 degrees across the region, with humidity levels gradually increasing as winds turn from the south. While skies remain mostly sunny with a few high clouds, the rising moisture signals a transition toward more unsettled conditions.  HIGH rip current risk for today and through the week, waves 3 to 4 feet thanks to Hurricane Gabrielle hundreds of miles out in the Atlantic. The system won't be impacting any landmass. 

On Delmarva

Mostly sunny skies with highs 76-82, HIGH rip current risk.

Fall officially arrived at 2:19 PM, it won't feel very fall-like in the days ahead as humidity levels rise. 

Tonight, clouds will begin to build across Delmarva as moisture continues to flow into the area. Lows will fall into the low to mid-60s with the chance for some patchy fog.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
Muggy Meter

Humidity levels will be rising Tuesday and remaining sticky through late week. 

On Tuesday, a warm front will lift through the region, briefly boosting temperatures into the mid-80s inland and upper 70s to low 80s along the coast under a mix of sun and clouds. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop late Tuesday night, most areas should stay dry.

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Rain chances increase as a cold front approaches Wednesday, stays unsettled Thursday and Friday.

By Wednesday, another system will push closer to Delmarva, keeping highs in the mid-80s but introducing a higher risk of showers and a few thunderstorms by evening and overnight.

Later in the week, a cold front is expected to stall over the Mid-Atlantic, including Delmarva, maintaining the threat of scattered showers and potentially heavier rain Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will cool slightly, settling into the mid to upper 70s heading into the weekend.

Tags

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you