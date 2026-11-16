DELMARVA -- After seeing below average temperatures over the weekend, will welcome a warming trend with each passing day this week. High pressure will dominate bring lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Highs today in the mid 50s, with sunny skies, still slightly below average (59 degrees). Winds will be out of the northwest 5 to 10 with a few gusts to 20 mph.
A very cold night is in store, with clear skies and calm winds, ideal radiational cooling conditions will allow for areas inland to fall into the upper 20s to low 30s, mid 30s at the beaches.
Tuesday will be absolutely terrific, highs in the upper 50s to near 60s. Tuesday night will once again be a cold night with areas in the upper 20s to low 30s into Wednesday morning.
The warming trend continues mid to late week, temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average, highs in the upper 60s through late week and weekend. Some higher clouds filter in Friday and into the weekend, overall the dry conditions will persist. We may see a shower chance Sunday with a front pushing through.
Heading into Thanksgiving week, temperatures will be slightly above normal and precipitation chances may be slight above normal as well.