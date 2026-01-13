DELMARVA - Early Tuesday morning in Sussex County will start cold but quiet, with plenty of clear skies and temperatures rising out of the upper twenties and thirties after daybreak. Winds will be light early, then begin to settle into a light southerly breeze as the morning progresses.
By Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will help push highs to around 50, making it feel noticeably warmer than the start of the day. A light southwest wind will become southerly at 5 to 10 mph, keeping conditions comfortable and dry through the late afternoon.
Tuesday evening will stay dry as clouds gradually increase. Temperatures will slide through the forties, and the southwest breeze will strengthen overnight. By late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, gusts could reach around 20 mph, with lows near 38.
Clouds will be in place early Wednesday morning, with a milder start compared with Tuesday morning as Sussex County holds in the upper thirties to near 40 before the day gets going.