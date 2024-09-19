DELMARVA- The drying out process continues for Delmarva today as the sun has returned. We'll see more sunshine the rest of the week and into the weekend.
An area of low pressure is meandering off our coast, maintaining a north-northeast flow across Delmarva. Sun and clouds will be the rule the rest of the afternoon with temperatures near 80 inland, and 70s at the beaches.
Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies and areas of fog developing late with lows in the low to mid 60s.
The coastal low continues to meander off the coast on Friday resulting in sun and clouds. More clouds possible at the coast. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s, a bit cooler at the beaches. Lows Friday night will be in the upper 50s to 60s overnight.
There remain some coastal impacts with some minor flooding possible at times of high tide for the coast, and the eastern shore of Maryland as well.
Saturday will mark a transition as the coastal low finally moves away and high pressure begins to build. We'll see Highs will remain in the 70s, with lows dipping into the mid-50s to low 60s by Saturday night.
By Sunday, high pressure will dominate, bringing pleasant and tranquil weather through early next week. The autumn equinox arrives at 8:43AM, and it will certainly feel fall-like across the area. Expect mostly sunny skies with seasonable temperatures.
A cold front approaching midweek could bring the next chance of showers by Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs will be slightly below average, with lows close to normal for late September, ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.