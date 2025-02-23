DELMARVA -- Will enjoy a pleasant evening as high pressure remains in control. A mix of clouds is expected at the start of the night, with temperatures gradually falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. A ridge of high pressure cresting over the Middle Atlantic ensures much of the sky stays clear, making for an agreeable start to the night.
In fact as we enter this final week of February we are going to see some ideal car washing conditions. I don't know about you but my car has salt all caked up on it.
The favorable weather continues into Monday as the high pressure drifts offshore later in the day. Expect clear skies punctuated by a few transient high clouds. Temperatures will climb, with readings several degrees milder than last night. Monday promises a marvelous day for Delmarva, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s—a notable welcome after cooler evenings.
A weak cold front will move through the region later Tuesday. However the day is expected to see temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average, resulting in partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.
A milder pattern will hold into Wednesday night, with temperatures remaining above normal. However, the weather shifts on Thursday as a low-pressure system and a more pronounced cold front approach. Thursday and Thursday night will see the first significant change, bringing chances for some rain. Expect highs on Thursday to reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
Following the Thursday system, temperatures will fall back to more typical readings on Friday. Saturday will see another modest bump in the mercury, but by Sunday, temperatures will trend back below normal—setting the tone for a cooler start to the next week.