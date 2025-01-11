DELMARVA - Residents across Sussex County and Ocean City awoke to a wintery scene Saturday morning as light snowfall accumulated overnight. While totals were modest, the wintry weather has created slick conditions on roads, bridges, and elevated surfaces.
According to the National Weather Service and the Delaware Environmental Observing System, snowfall amounts varied across the region:
- Laurel: 1.2 inches
- Bridgeville: 1.1 inches
- Ellendale: 1.0 inch
- Seaford: 0.8 inch
- Stockley: 0.8 inch
- Dagsboro: 0.8 inch
- Bethany Beach: 0.4 inch
- Nassau: 0.4 inch
- Lewes: Trace
- Harrington: Trace
Officials urge residents to delay travel until later this morning if possible. If travel is unavoidable, drivers are advised to slow down and maintain extra distance between vehicles to avoid accidents.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 30s by mid to late morning, which will aid in melting the snow and improving road conditions. However, caution is still advised until surfaces are fully cleared.