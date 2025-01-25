DELMARVA - Early Saturday morning in Sussex County and Ocean City will begin with clear skies and crisp temperatures. Overnight lows will have dipped into the teens, leaving the morning air chilly but calm as surface high pressure from the south dominates the region. By late morning, sunshine will warm temperatures slightly, reaching highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Winds will remain light but will gradually shift to a southwesterly direction in the afternoon, ushering in a touch of milder air.
Saturday evening will see increasing high clouds as weak disturbances begin to pass north of the region. Despite the cloud cover, the weather will remain dry and calm, with overnight lows ranging from the upper teens in inland areas to the low 20s closer to the coast.
Sunday will bring a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and slightly milder temperatures, with highs climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s. A cold front will approach the area late Sunday evening, increasing cloud cover and bringing the potential for brisk winds overnight.
As the front moves through Sunday night into Monday, skies will clear, leaving mostly sunny conditions to start the new workweek. Monday morning will be cold, with lows in the upper teens to low 20s, and daytime highs will only climb slightly, hovering in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Despite the sunshine, a persistent breeze will maintain a brisk and chilly feel throughout the day.
Looking ahead, the region will remain under the influence of high pressure through Monday evening, keeping conditions dry but cool. Residents should prepare for fluctuating temperatures and breezy conditions as the week progresses.