DELMARVA - Residents should prepare for below-normal temperatures and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain that could create hazardous travel conditions late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
A strong high-pressure system will bring cold temperatures to Sussex County on Tuesday night before a low-pressure system moves in Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s inland and upper 20s along the coast Tuesday night. Winds will weaken overnight, but conditions will remain dry through the evening. By Wednesday morning, high temperatures will only reach the mid-30s, about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early February.
By late Wednesday, precipitation is expected to develop, with spotty light snow inland before transitioning to sleet and freezing rain overnight. Coastal areas will likely see mostly rain. Light snow accumulations are possible inland, though totals should remain low. The primary concern will be freezing rain, which could create hazardous road conditions, particularly in the overnight hours into Thursday morning.
Residents should dress in warm layers and be prepared for potentially slick roads Wednesday night into Thursday. Drivers should allow extra time for travel and be cautious on bridges and overpasses, which may freeze first. Conditions should improve by Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees, with precipitation tapering off.