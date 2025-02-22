DELMARVA - After a frigid stretch earlier in the week, Sussex County will experience a slow but steady warming trend from Saturday through early Monday. While temperatures will still be below average, the biting cold from recent days will ease, making for more comfortable conditions.
Saturday morning and afternoon:
Saturday starts off cold, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s across the county. Coastal areas such as Lewes and Bethany Beach will stay slightly milder, while inland spots like Seaford and Bridgeville will feel the chill more distinctly.
By afternoon, expect a mix of sun and passing clouds, with temperatures rising into the upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast. Winds from the west-southwest at 10 mph will keep the air feeling crisp but not as harsh as earlier in the week.
What to wear: Start the morning with warm layers, including a heavy coat and gloves. By the afternoon, a lighter jacket should be enough for most outdoor activities.
Saturday night into Sunday:
A weak disturbance will move through overnight, increasing cloud cover but bringing no precipitation. Temperatures will stay relatively steady, dropping only into the mid-20s for inland areas and upper 20s to low 30s along the coast.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising into the mid-40s. Winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph will make it feel slightly cooler, but conditions remain dry and pleasant for outdoor plans.
What to wear: Sunday’s milder temperatures mean a medium-weight jacket should suffice for most of the day. Those heading out early should still dress warmly, as the morning starts cold.
Sunday night into early Monday:
Clouds will increase again overnight as another weak system moves through, though no rain is expected. Lows will hover in the upper 20s to low 30s across Sussex County.
By early Monday, temperatures will continue their gradual climb, with highs pushing toward the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will shift to the southwest, helping to usher in the milder air that will persist into the new workweek.
Looking ahead:
The trend of warming temperatures continues into Monday and Tuesday, with highs approaching 50 degrees. While there could be more cloud cover, no significant precipitation is expected.