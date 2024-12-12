DELMARVA -- A cold and sunny day greets Delmarva as high pressure from Canada settles over the region. In the wake of last night’s cold front, temperatures will hover in the low to mid-40s, struggling to climb under breezy conditions. Overall we are 25 to 35 degrees cooler than we were yesterday. Despite the chill, skies will remain dry and mostly sunny.
As evening approaches, winds are expected to diminish slightly, but the calm will come with a sharp drop in temperatures. Overnight lows will plunge into the low to mid-20s, marking one of the coldest nights of the season so far.
The chill will persist into Friday, with highs only reaching the lower 40s. Winds are expected to relax as high pressure settles more directly over the region. A modest warming trend will arrive Saturday, pushing daytime temperatures about five degrees higher than Friday’s highs.
Looking ahead to next week, a series of weak low-pressure systems could bring unsettled weather to Delmarva. The first system may arrive late Sunday, bringing a mix of light rain and possibly snow as temperatures remain near freezing. Another system is expected to follow Monday into Tuesday, bringing a predominantly rain event with a brief warm front before colder air returns.
Wednesday appears dry for now, but forecasters are keeping a close eye on another low-pressure system that may develop by Wednesday night.