DELMARVA - We're looking at cooler temperatures to start the week with scattered showers and storms. Grab an umbrella out the door this morning for the chance of showers and storms anytime today.
A stationary front will be the focus for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible at times. There could be local flash flooding possible if storms train over the same location. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling warmer with high humidity levels. At night lows in the 70s with muggy conditions.
Drier air builds into the region later Tuesday, and lasting through Thursday. High temperatures will be seasonable for early July. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The next chance for showers and storms increases again Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s to near 90 degrees. As of now, the weekend is looking seasonable, with highs in the mid 80s with a chance for showers and storms Saturday, then a drier Sunday.