Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.