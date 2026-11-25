DELMARVA - A relatively quiet Wednesday morning will give way to increasingly unsettled conditions as a rapidly strengthening coastal storm approaches the Delmarva Peninsula, bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rain and significant coastal flooding beginning late Wednesday night.
Early Wednesday morning will feature chilly temperatures, with readings generally in the 30s across inland communities including Salisbury, Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel. Coastal locations such as Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should remain slightly milder.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy throughout Wednesday as low pressure develops off the Southeast coast and begins tracking northward toward the Mid-Atlantic region.
Most of the region should remain dry during the daylight hours, providing residents with one final opportunity to complete Thanksgiving preparations before conditions deteriorate.
Afternoon temperatures will generally reach the upper 40s to lower 50s, although strengthening northeast winds will make conditions feel noticeably cooler, especially along the beaches.
Winds will gradually increase Wednesday afternoon and evening as a powerful pressure difference develops between strong high pressure over the northeastern United States and the approaching coastal storm.
By late Wednesday evening, northeast to east winds will become increasingly gusty along the coastline, including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
Rain is expected to begin spreading overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Winds will continue strengthening as the storm approaches, with hazardous conditions developing along the Atlantic beaches and Delaware Bay.
A High Wind Warning has replaced the previous High Wind Watch for coastal counties, reflecting increasing confidence in potentially damaging winds during Thanksgiving Day.
Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected on Thursday, with gusts potentially approaching 70 mph along the immediate Atlantic coastline and Delaware Bay shoreline.
These winds could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages and significant property damage. Residents should secure loose outdoor decorations, patio furniture and other objects before Wednesday evening.
A Coastal Flood Watch also remains in effect for the beaches and communities along Delaware Bay. Moderate coastal flooding is expected Thursday, with major flooding possible in some locations.
The combination of strong onshore winds, elevated astronomical tides associated with Tuesday's full moon and a developing storm surge could push water levels dangerously high during Thursday morning's high tide.
Low-lying communities near Prime Hook, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach Fenwick Island and Ocean City face an increasing risk of flooded roads and neighborhoods. Areas surrounding the Inland Bays could also experience significant tidal flooding.
Some minor coastal flooding could begin as early as Wednesday morning's high tide, although the most serious flooding is expected Thursday.
The approaching storm is forecast to produce widespread rainfall totals between 1.25 and 2.5 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 3 inches near the coast. Heavy rainfall could contribute to flooding in poorly drained areas and worsen tidal flooding in vulnerable coastal communities.
Marine conditions will deteriorate rapidly Wednesday night. A Storm Warning is in effect for the coastal waters, where extremely strong winds and dangerous seas will create hazardous conditions for vessels.
By early Thursday morning, rain and strengthening winds are expected, with conditions becoming increasingly dangerous as the storm intensifies.
The most severe weather is expected later Thursday, particularly from midday through the evening, when damaging wind gusts and periods of heavy rain could affect much of the region.
Residents and Thanksgiving travelers should complete storm preparations Wednesday, avoid flood-prone roads and be prepared for possible power outages.
Although Wednesday will begin relatively calm, the transition to dangerous weather late Wednesday night could be rapid, setting the stage for a potentially high-impact Thanksgiving Day.