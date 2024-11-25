DELMARVA - Temperatures will be mild to start the week, with highs on Monday reaching 5 degrees above normal, ranging from the mid-40s to near 60. Warm air advection will strengthen late in the day, setting up Tuesday as the warmest day of the week, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 60s. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday, but the day will remain dry.
Wednesday:
Colder air settles in behind the front, with highs dropping about 10 degrees compared to Tuesday. Expect seasonable conditions under partly sunny skies and a brisk northwesterly breeze.
Thanksgiving (Thursday) into Friday:
All eyes are on a developing low-pressure system expected to approach the region during this time. Current guidance favors a northwestward track of the low, which would bring mainly rain to Delmarva. However, higher elevations in the southern Poconos and northwest New Jersey may see a mix of rain and snow. The system is forecast to move through quickly, limiting precipitation amounts, but additional details will become clearer as the event approaches. At this time, widespread snow across the region is not expected.
Saturday and Beyond:
As the storm departs, the low may retrograde slightly, creating prolonged northwesterly flow and reinforcing cold air advection through the weekend. Temperatures will be noticeably colder, with brisk winds and a chillier end to the holiday weekend.