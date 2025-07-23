DELMARVA - The Delmarva peninsula continues to see decent weather, with near normal temperatures and comfortable humidity levels. The temperatures and humidity levels will continue to rise the rest of the week with hot and humid weather expected.
The easterly flow is strengthening this afternoon, and it may bring in some additional cloud cover, especially near the coast, with an isolated shower or two possible. Highs will climb slightly, ranging from the low to mid 80s inland, while dew points begin to inch upward as humidity slowly returns. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s at the coast.
Overnight will be fair and mild with lows by Thursday morning in the mid 60s.
By early Thursday, conditions will remain dry, with a noticeable warm up underway. With the high-pressure system moving farther out into the Atlantic, southerly winds will increase and draw in more moisture. This will mark the beginning of a warmer and more humid period. Temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s later in the day, with 70s and 80s at the coast.
Friday appears to be the muggiest day of the week, with much of the region potentially experiencing heat index values near 100 degrees. Actual temperatures will be in the low 90s, with 80s at the coast.