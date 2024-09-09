DELMARVA- The beautiful weather continues for the rest of the week with temperatures warming up.
Sprawling high pressure is providing gorgeous weather for Delmarva. The morning's have been chilly, but with dry air and abundant sunshine temperatures are rising at least 30 degrees from the lows. Today we started in the mid 40s and 50s, and this afternoon, mid to upper 70s are expected with temperatures a few degrees cooler at the beaches.
Tonight we'll see another clear night, with temperatures a little warmer than the previous night. Expect lows to dip into the mid 50s, with closer to 60 degrees at the coast. Winds will be light.
Tuesday is the Primaries for Delaware and the weather looks great! If you're headed out to the polls, you'll want a heavier jacket in the morning with temperatures in the 50s. With full sunshine temperatures warm up quickly. By noon we'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s. For mid-afternoon expect upper 70s and low 80s, with mainly 70s at the beaches, and a lot of sunshine.
Tuesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s, with lower 60s at the beaches.
Wednesday through Friday is looking nice as high pressure hangs on across the region. Clouds will increase a bit later Thursday into Friday with near normal temperatures. Highs will be in the low 80s, with 70s at the beaches, and comfortable humidity levels.